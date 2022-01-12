science

Arachnophobia: is Scorpio responsible for the fear of spiders?

January 12, 2022
Faye Stephens

They have eight legs, like they spend winter on a ceiling, and the sight of them sends chills down the spines of many: we’re talking about spiders, of course. According to studies, approximately 2 to 6 percent of all people suffer from arachnophobia, that is, the fear of spiders. Many other people also experience some discomfort from animals. But why is this actually the case?

