A week after Apple announced the new version iPhone 13 Trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared some tidbits about the iPhone with Touch ID under the screen, as well as the foldable iPhone.

According to Kuo, people should not expect the upcoming iPhone to have Touch ID under the screen because this technology has been delayed for at least another year.

Ko writes in a note he sees 9to5Mac:

We revised our expectations to postpone the launch of iPhone with under-display fingerprint and foldable iPhone to 2H23 and 2024 respectively, as development progress was less than expected. We expect this to affect iPhone shipments in 2022 and 2023.

This isn’t the first time Kuo has reported that Apple is working on this technology, but he’s now clarified that under-display Touch ID won’t be ready for the 2022 iPhone range.

recently in his Recruit the news Bloomberg Mark Gorman said Apple tested Touch ID under the screen of the iPhone 13 series, but it didn’t work. wrote in August:

Apple may have tested on-screen Touch ID for the next big iPhone, but it won’t make it this year. I think Apple is doing everything with Face ID for high-end iPhones and its long-term goal is to have Face ID on the same screen.

Kuo also believes that the foldable design could be the top selling point for high-end smartphones in 2024.

Earlier this year, Kuo predicted that Apple would ship it 20 million units of the first foldable iPhone in 2023. Based on the sources, the analyst said that Apple expects to ship 15-20 million foldable iPhones in 2023. Now, however, Kuo says Apple’s release of the foldable iPhone has been delayed until 2024.

In a previous report on the first foldable iPhone, Kuo expected the device to have a screen between 7.5 and 8 inches.

Currently, the foldable smartphone in the product site is mainly concerned with the integration of smartphone and tablet. But we think the foldable smartphone is just one of the uses of the foldable design. We assume that foldable devices will darken the smartphone, tablet and laptop product segments in the future. With comprehensive product ecosystems and hardware design advantages, Apple will be the biggest winner in the trend of new foldable devices.

If the new iPhone 13 isn’t enough for you, read our detailed roundup of all the rumors iPhone 14 here.

