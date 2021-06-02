Apple TV 4K in the test – a better remote and a specialized trick

The new TV box from the iPhone range is no different from its predecessor and could do more than a modern TV – were it not for the new remote control. We examined both in everyday life. Raphael Zer

The new remote control is striking. Photo: Raphael Zeer

Apple founder Steve Jobs described the TV box as a hobby. She has not recovered from it to this day. There are only improvements every few years, they cost a lot more than competing products and they regularly don’t live up to expectations.

Once the Apple TV became a gaming console, but that didn’t work. And the idea of ​​revolutionizing television with apps didn’t really take off to this day either. We don’t even want to start again here with iTV rumors.

TV can do that too

The fact that Apple TV does not go beyond hobby status is not only due to the box itself, in recent years TV manufacturers have upgraded and built everything that made the box exciting in their devices. Netflix now has its own button on most remotes, and even Apple services like TV+ (the streaming service) or AirPlay (the ability to send content from the iPhone to the TV, for example) have the latest TV models.