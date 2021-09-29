Apple says iPad mini jelly swipe problem is normal

Soon after the new ipad mini He was released and people started complaining about seeing a stranger.”yellowish“On their screens as they scroll. One side of the screen seems to be moving at a different speed than the other, so the screen seems to be shaking. Those who were hoping to fix the problem are likely to be disappointed.” Apple’s answer because the tech giant said so Ars Technica The device screen flickering issue is not a problem at all.

A spokesperson told the publication that the gel-like effect that people see is typical of LCD screens where they are updated line by line. Therefore, it is normal for the fonts at the top of the screen to refresh at a different rate than the ones at the bottom. Ars Technica However, he insisted the effect is more pronounced on the iPad mini than on other 60Hz iPad LCD devices, including the latest entry-level model released with the mini. In addition, there is a visible line that divides the screen in half when the tablet is in portrait orientation.

It remains to be seen if Apple will do something about this jelly swipe effect in the future, considering people are complaining about it. For now, it seems the tech giant’s position is that it will be an LCD screen and that users will have to get used to it.