Apple Podcast Subscriptions Launched Today – 30 percent offخصم

Such as Previously announced in AprilApple today unveiled its new phone podcast subscriptions It works on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. The system allows users to subscribe to podcasts (or podcast groups called channels) for additional benefits.

Benefits may include early access to episodes as well as ad-free listening. Some programs may also offer additional content to subscribers. With Apple Pay, you can subscribe to a podcast with just one button.

Podcast creators can charge anything they want with a minimum subscription fee of $0.49 per month. Apple takes 30 percent of that amount for the first year, but if the subscriber remains active after 12 months, Apple will switch to taking only 15 percent of the subscription fee.

Fortunately, Apple has no rules against additional ways to monetize podcasts offered by these subscriptions, such as: listeners have requested Patreon support as well.

When you subscribe to a podcast, its show page is called Subscriber Edition. You can also try subscribing to participating podcast episodes to see if it’s actually worth paying for it. The duration of these trial subscriptions varies, but they usually seem to last a few days or up to a week.

Channels are basically podcast packages sponsored by someone. With Apple’s new subscription offerings, channels aren’t limited to podcasts. If you follow more than one channel, you’ll see the new My Channels section on the Listen Now tab of the Podcast app. When you start a subscription to a paid channel, you will get subscriber status with all of its podcasts.

Podcast subscriptions will be available in 170 countries and territories on devices running iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, and macOS 11.4 or later.

