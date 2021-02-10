Apple macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 releases, and updates to Catalina and Mojave

Apple has released three major updates to the operating system. You have to fix loading issues under macOS Big Sur and on the other hand install a security fix that will eliminate the sudo error. This was revealed last week and could give a normal user – meaning non-administrator – full access rights – so-called root rights.

This is a massive infringement of system security – above all because not only is a regular office employee wanting to wipe something from their administrator taking advantage of it, but of course hackers as well.

However, the attacker had to invest a large portion of the attack’s mental strength and also had to spread malware in order to gain access to this access.

Apple wrote in its release notes that the three OS updates close this gap and they should be installed immediately.

The macOS Catalina and macOS Big Sur updates are also a remedy for further security issues affecting Intel’s graphics drivers and could have allowed an application to execute arbitrary code using kernel rights.

If you want to update your Mac – software update is the keyword. Back up your computer beforehand so that you don’t lose any data even in the event of an accident.

Do you always install updates right away or do you wait a few days to make sure that they don’t cause any new problems?