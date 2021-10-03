Apple keynote: Analyst speculates on innovations in iPhone 14 | 10/03/21

• Ming-Chi Kuo discloses information from Apple’s supply chain

• iPhone 14 is said to have an innovative camera feature

• The front camera technology of the iPhone 14 will be changed for the first time in 2022

In a report available from Apple’s MacRumors news site, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities once again provided information on the upcoming iPhone model.

Already known for his accurate predictions, Ming-Chi Kuo recently released another statement about future Apple products. In his report, Kuo explains that Apple smartphones released in 2022 will for the first time include a modified front camera technology.



These are innovations

So far, Apple iPhones have so-called TrueDepth camera modules that record precise facial data using thousands of invisible dots, which are then viewed and analyzed in order to be able to create a so-called ‘depth map’ of the face. on the Apple Support site. TrueDepth modules are installed through a notch – the so-called “slit” – in the smartphone screen. According to information that Kuo claims to have drawn from Apple’s supply chain, the iPhone 14 and 15 models will feature so-called punch-holes for the first time in 2022 – a technology that has already been implemented in Android devices. The camera is installed directly into the OLED which increases the screen area.



What more Apple fans can look forward to

As can be seen from Kuo’s report, Apple customers can look forward to a significant improvement in image quality. The rear camera of the iPhone 14 is said to have a 48MP wide angle lens. Current models have only 12 megapixels.

In addition, Touch ID modules will be installed in iPhones again in 2023. According to Kuo’s report, these devices should be located under the screen to make the fingerprint sensor “invisible”. This is also a technology that is already available in Android models.

5G radio technology was also mentioned in the Kuo report. According to his information, the third generation iPhone SE should be equipped with this.

Finanzen.ch . Editorial Team