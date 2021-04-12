Apple is not against digital advertising at all

House, house an Apple » Tim Cook: Apple isn’t against digital advertising at all

Apple chief Tim Cook is using the time until the release of iOS 14.5 and tvOS 14.5 to promote again to introduce the optional rejection of personalized ads. Cook said Apple is not against digital advertising. It’s just about giving the user more control over their data usage. It is not expected that it will be decisively able to soften reservations about Apple’s plans.

Before iOS 14.5 rolls out, Apple’s president, Tim Cook, would like to confirm his and Apple’s position on the issue of digital marketing. In one Interview With a Canadian newspaper, Cook made it clear that Apple is by no means rejecting digital ads, on the contrary: As consumers are increasingly changing their use of media away from linear offerings like television and toward digital platforms like social networks, digital marketing will be One of the ways. Or bring sustainable progress, according to Cook.

Most important to them is to restore the user’s control over how their data is used.

Cook: There are no digital profiles without user consent

Cook assured that Apple wanted to prevent users from using their personal data without their knowledge. In this context, Cook reiterated Apple’s belief that privacy is a fundamental human right. Just a few days ago, an analysis firm came to the conclusion that introducing app tracking transparency could reduce digital advertising revenue in iOS by as much as 50%. Reported by Apfelpage.de.

IOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 plus tvOS 14.5 should go live soon, and the beta phase now has seven and two-month betas.

—–

Don’t want to miss any more news? Then we followed Twitter Or be a fan The social networking site Facebook. Of course, you can also use our app on iPhone and iPad with push notifications Here free download.

Or do you want to discuss the latest products with like-minded people? Then Visit our forum!