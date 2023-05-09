Apple is implementing “quick security measures” for iOS and macOS

Technology company Apple rolled out a new update technology for iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS 13 last week. With the Rapid Security Response (RSR) functionality, security-related updates should be applied faster in the future. Previously, security updates had to wait for major updates.

In practice, the update should work like a normal update using quick security measures: These regularly appear in indentations under “Software Update,” according to online magazine “Heise Online.” They can be identified by the new designation with letters: the latest version of iOS is now called “iOS Security Response 16.4.1(a), instead of iOS 16.4.2.

According to Hess Online, Quick Security delivers what it promises. After the download and preparation phase, the reboot is much faster than before compared to regular iOS updates. In addition, it is even possible to record without replaying, according to the magazine. This was not previously possible with regular software updates on the iPhone.

See also Signals from an alien planet

It is not yet clear what errors will be corrected in the rapid security measures. The descriptions only say they want to “fix certain security issues more quickly,” such as those that “might be exploited,” Hayes Online quotes.

Quick Action minimum requirements are iOS, iPadOS 16.4.1, and macOS 13.3.1. Installing updates automatically can be set in Settings. Previous versions of iOS do not offer this functionality yet.

