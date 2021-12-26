Apple iPhone 15: Rumors say there is no SIM card slot



during this iPhone 15 It should only appear the following year, there are already rumors about the upcoming Major Apple. According to the new information, the iPhone 15 Pro is said to be the first device without a SIM slot. This would make the smartphone more water resistant.





Current iPhones already have a built-in eSIM

Current iPhone models already offer the option to use a digital eSIM. However, the service is not yet available in all countries, so the devices still have a physical SIM card slot. Another rumor came from Blog do iPhone It has been reported that iPhone Pro models planned for 2023 will feature two eSIM cards. This ensures the functionality of the dual SIM card.



Of course, it should be noted at the present time that this is just a rumor and not an unconfirmed information. The do iPhone blog is not yet known for its reliable iPhone leaks. It is also envisaged that Apple will change its plans in the next two years. It remains to be seen if the iPhone 15 (Pro) actually does not have a physical SIM card slot. If eSIM is available in most regions by 2023, it is entirely conceivable that Apple will dispense with the card slot in future flagship devices.

Lightning can also be eliminated

In addition to the physical SIM card slot, Apple can also get rid of the Lightning port. Thus, the smartphone can only be charged wirelessly. This will have the advantage that the iPhone will not have any contacts and will be significantly more waterproof. However, it is unlikely that the socket will disappear as early as 2023.

See also: