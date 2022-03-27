Apple HomePod mini Finally Available in Switzerland

Now the HomePod mini is also available in Switzerland for just CHF99. It comes in white, space gray, blue, orange and yellow.

HomePod mini Apple says it delivers “amazing audio, the intelligence of Siri to get things done, and a smart home experience that combines convenience and comfort without the complexity.” The HomePod mini is just 8.4 cm high and is packed with “innovations to deliver unexpectedly big sound” for a speaker this size. HomePod mini uses computational audio to deliver a rich, detailed audio experience. It creates a 360-degree listening experience that looks great from every direction. The HomePod mini is available in white, space grey, blue, orange, and yellow and features color details such as mesh fabric, a backlit touch surface, audio icons, and a braided power cord.

Huge sound in a compact speaker

HomePod mini delivers an incredibly rich and detailed audio experience, powered by computing audio to deliver superior performance. To achieve great sound despite the compact design, the Apple S5 chip in the HomePod mini runs advanced software to analyze the unique characteristics of music. In addition, complex tuning models are applied to improve loudness, adjust dynamic range, control motor, and passive speaker movement in real time. The HomePod mini features a full-range speaker, high-quality neodymium magnets, and a pair of passive force-cancelling speakers that deliver deep bass and clear, high frequencies.

The Apple-designed audio frequency divider directs the audio flow down and out at the bottom of the speaker – creating a 360-degree listening experience. Not only does this design preserve sound and clarity, but it makes it easier for users to place the HomePod mini anywhere in the room and enjoy amazing sound from every angle. When the HomePod mini is placed in multiple rooms, users can play the same music in perfect sync throughout the house, or play a different song in each room. Placing two HomePod Mini speakers in the same room creates a stereo pair of speakers for a more immersive listening experience. A three-microphone array hears “Hey Siri,” while the fourth, inward-facing microphone cancels out noise from the speaker so Siri can easily hear voice requests — even when the music is loud.

Apple Music on HomePod mini

HomePod mini is designed to work with Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and thousands of radio stations including the award-winning Apple Music broadcaster and popular music services like Deezer — keeping everyone entertained. Apple Music offers over 90 million songs, all curated by global experts and thought leaders, thousands of curated playlists, and more than 25,000 exclusive radio episodes and other original content.

Home entertainment with Apple TV

Combined with Apple TV 4K, HomePod mini delivers a powerful audio experience with a wide range. Using computational audio, HomePod mini constantly analyzes audio and tweaks performance to deliver crystal-clear dialogue. Together, Siri and HomePod mini open up new ways to interact with your Apple TV. For example, users can ask Siri to turn on the Apple TV, start a show or movie, and control hands-free playback.

The ultimate smart speaker for iPhone users

When listening to music, a podcast, or a phone call, you can seamlessly transfer audio by holding your iPhone close to the HomePod mini without losing any sound. Visual, audio, and tactile effects convey the feeling that devices are physically connected, while audio flows from one device to another. When nothing is playing on the HomePod mini, personalized listening suggestions automatically appear on the iPhone when it’s next to the speaker, allowing for instant control without having to unlock the iPhone.

Prices and availability

HomePod mini for CHF 99 It is available in white, space grey, blue, orange and yellow and can be ordered at apple.com/ch-de/store, the Apple Store app and in more than 19 countries and regions. HomePod mini is also available at Apple retail stores, Apple Authorized Resellers, and select carriers (prices may vary).

HomePod mini is compatible with iPhone SE, iPhone 6s or later, or iPod touch (7th generation) with iOS 15 and iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or later), iPad Air 2 or later, or iPad mini 4 or later with iPadOS 15.