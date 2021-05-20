Apple Exec Craig Federighi Describes Mac Malware Status “Not Acceptable”

Apple has consistently struggled with Windows issues with malware for years, claiming that macOS is by far the most secure desktop operating system. In the light of prof Lawsuit The company surprisingly accepted what could define the future of its business: macOS has its own malware problem. The confirmation came from Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, who testified Wednesday about the company’s antitrust measures at Epic Games (via protocol).

“Today we have a copy of malware on the Mac that we don’t think is acceptable,” Federighi told the court in his testimony. “If you use Mac security technologies and apply them to the iOS ecosystem with all of these devices and all that value, it will perform to a much worse degree than it did on a Mac.”

Federighi made the claim when the judge leading the case asked him why iOS hadn’t adopted the same App Store model as macOS. “Put the same situation for iOS and it will be a very bad situation for our customers,” he said.

Federighi went on to explain the difference between the two platforms and why Apple is banning practices like sideloading on iOS by comparing a Mac to a car. Apple CEO – former CEO Steve Jobs once said, “You can get rid of it if you want and you can go where you want it.” Use a similar metaphor in a different context. When asked if macOS is safe, he said “If it’s working fine”. “There is a certain amount of responsibility.” Federighi added. “With iOS, we were able to create something that kids – even young children – can work on on an iOS device and that’s safe. It’s really a different product.”

The Apple-Epic court battle has revealed all kinds of details that companies usually keep close to its release. For example, we now know an epic It spent $ 146 million to secure it Borderlands 3 As an exclusive computer. With Tim Cook expected to testify on Friday, we can get more surprising information about the company before Apple and Epic make their closing arguments on Monday.