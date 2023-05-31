App Store: Sales in the trillions are powered by iPhone apps

Shortly before the WWDC developer conference, Apple is pointing to the economic importance of the App Store ecosystem: iOS apps generated more than $1.1 trillion in sales last year, according to a report commissioned by Apple Wednesday to publish the study. In addition to selling digital content and services, this also includes orders for physical products and services, including travel, food delivery, and driving services.

Product orders, travel and food delivery – all via the app

These in-app purchases have grown steadily over the past four years: the largest pillar will be app-based orders for physical goods, followed by travel, food delivery, shopping delivery, drive-through services, and digital payment services. According to the study, digital goods account for about 10 percent of sales, and advertising activity in apps is also growing strongly: According to the study, more than $100 billion has been spent on advertising in iOS apps alone.

According to the study, general commerce in particular is turning its business more and more into apps, especially in China. In Europe, according to estimates, Great Britain stands out with high sales generated by applications of approximately 50 billion US dollars. According to the figures, app-based sales in Germany will be around 20 billion USD in 2022, of which 15 billion will be attributed to physical goods and services.

Apple charges a commission for digital content

At the same time, Apple has confirmed that the group does not charge any commission for more than 90 percent of these sales. Apple’s commission of up to 30 percent must be waived for service providers who sell digital content directly in their iOS app; This requirement does not apply to physical goods. Large app providers from the gaming, streaming, and dating sectors in particular have long criticized commission — especially when they’re in direct competition with Apple’s services like Spotify.

The Apple App Store turns 15 years old this year. It’s still the only way to make iPhone and iPad apps available to a wide audience. The Digital Markets Act (DMA) should soon end this restriction in Europe: so operators of large platforms like Apple should allow sideloading of apps and alternative app stores.



