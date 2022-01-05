Aonic40: Shure introduces over-ear headphones with adjustable ANC

Shure introduced the Aonic40 over-ear headphones at CES. The foldable bluetooth headphones are said to be especially convenient on the go thanks to the adjustable noise canceling feature. The device is now available for 249 euros.

Shure advertises the Aonic40 with a runtime of up to 25 hours with active noise cancellation. In addition to three ANC modes, a transparency mode is also implemented, which intentionally introduces ambient noise to reduce the feeling of isolation. Operation is via the buttons on the ear cups; Shure does not use touch surfaces like those used by many other manufacturers such as Bose and Sony.

Adjust the sound in the application

The Aonic40 connects to playback devices via the included Bluetooth 5.0, jack or USB-C cable. Unusual: According to Shure, the microphone can also be used via USB. Other Bluetooth headsets can often be used as a video call headset if they are connected wirelessly. A wired connection can benefit voice quality, as there is no pressure for a hands-free protocol.

The sound can be adjusted according to your own preferences using the in-app equalizer. The app also includes a high definition music player for high definition music files.



(rbr)

