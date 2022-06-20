AOC’s AGON delivers a MiniLED Ultrawide gaming monitor / gaming experience

AGON by AOC – one of the world’s leading 1 brand of gaming monitors and IT accessories – introduces the ultra-fast AGON PRO AG344UXM 86.4 cm (34″), a model packed with amazing features, such as MiniLED backlighting with 1152 dimming zones for DisplayHDR 1000 at a high level speed, 170Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time (GtG) for smooth motions and UWQHD resolution (3440 x 1440) for clear, detailed representations. The AG344UXM monitor provides excellent immersion in simulations, racing games and first person titles where the added peripheral vision benefits the player. By the way: With HDMI 2.1, USB-C connectivity, and a KVM switch, it’s also an ideal choice for a home office or streaming device.

Just take a dip

AG344UXM is an exceptional ultrawide model among rugged, future-proof AGON PRO monitors for aspiring gamers and legends of the gaming community. With MiniLED backlighting, the AG344UXM has an amazing 1152 dimming zones that can be individually turned on or off, for example dipping areas in an image simultaneously to appear black while lighting others at a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified, this high dynamic range greatly enhances perceived contrast, creating a lifelike display of blazing sunshine and deep dark shadows without distorting the overall picture. With a color-accurate IPS panel, the AG344UXM offers 178°/178° wide viewing angles, 10-bit color depth and a wide color space coverage of 99% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB for powerful, vibrant color tones – just like from an artist The intended game.

The 170Hz refresh rate, 1ms GtG response time and Adaptive Sync technology for the fast IPS panel ensure smooth playback of fast-paced action scenes without picture tearing or stuttering. The ultra-wide aspect ratio fills most of the field of view, giving you the feeling of being fully immersed in the game.

Equipped for a wide range of requirements

Whether it is entertainment, gaming or productive work, the AG344UXM is prepared for a variety of requirements. With DisplayPort 1.4 and future-friendly HDMI 2.1 connectivity, the monitor can be easily connected to the latest generation of GPUs or consoles. Additionally, the AG344UXM features a USB-C input that supports full-width signal transmission at a refresh rate of 170Hz and 10-bit color while providing 90W USB Power Delivery. This means that even a high-end gaming laptop or powerful mini PC can dock on the screen to take advantage of the display’s high refresh rate via USB-C while it’s powered on and charged at the same time.

but that is not all. The AG344UXM features a 4-port USB hub with a USB-B port for upstream. In practice, a keyboard and mouse connected to a monitor’s USB hub can be switched using a KVM switch, for example, a laptop connected via a USB-C port or a laptop connected via a USB-B Upstream port to control a connected desktop computer. And so that the wide viewing area of ​​the screen can be used optimally, the AG344UXM also supports picture-by-picture mode.

High-end gamers in particular who regularly create content and showcase their skills in epic live streaming or montage should take a closer look at AG344UXM. Because the ultra-wide aspect ratio is not only great for gaming, it also allows you to work more productively. For example, on an ultra wide screen like the AG344UXM, the timeline in video editing software is easy to see at a glance. For everyday tasks, there are two apps that fit side by side, improving multitasking performance. Alternatively, a live chat window or streaming software can be placed alongside the actual game. The 21:9 aspect ratio feature also comes into its own when enjoying blockbuster movies. Built-in 2 x 8 W DTS speakers ensure proper sound.

The AG344UXM’s striking exterior – three-sided frameless front, red accents on the back – follows the design language of all AGON PRO models, which has been awarded a “Red Dot Design Award”. LightFX RGB lighting on the back can be synced with other AOC peripherals via G-Menu, allowing for a more individual look. Speaking of “single”: for an ideal position, the user has the option of tilting the monitor via the fixed metal base, rotating it and adjusting the height by 130mm.

OSD settings on the AG344UXM can be adjusted via the wired remote control (QuickSwitch), the 5-way joystick on the back or the aforementioned G-Menu software. Among other things, the user can select one of the six game modes or special settings such as AOC Game Color (saturation), Dial Point (cross-hair overlay), FPS counter or LowBlue mode.

The AGON PRO AG344UXM will be available from July 2022 for €1,849.00 (RRP). The Swiss Franc rate in Switzerland will be announced later.

