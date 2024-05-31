May 31, 2024

Antarctica Conference: Declaration of a new protected area – Science

Faye Stephens May 31, 2024 2 min read

New Delhi/Berlin (dpa) – Through a German-American initiative, a new protected area has been designated in the Antarctic region severely affected by climate change.

The Federal Environment Agency (UBA) announced at the meeting of the Antarctic Treaty Consultative Parties (ATCM) that seven islands located at the northeastern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula, the so-called Danger Islands, can only be accessed with a special permit. In Kochi, India on Thursday. Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) emphasized that the archipelago is home to rare seabirds and is home to one of the largest breeding colonies of Adelie penguins in the world: “The current decision helps to better preserve the authenticity of Antarctica.”

