Antarctica Conference: Declaration of a new protected area – Science

New Delhi/Berlin (dpa) – Through a German-American initiative, a new protected area has been designated in the Antarctic region severely affected by climate change.

The Federal Environment Agency (UBA) announced at the meeting of the Antarctic Treaty Consultative Parties (ATCM) that seven islands located at the northeastern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula, the so-called Danger Islands, can only be accessed with a special permit. In Kochi, India on Thursday. Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) emphasized that the archipelago is home to rare seabirds and is home to one of the largest breeding colonies of Adelie penguins in the world: “The current decision helps to better preserve the authenticity of Antarctica.”

The UBA said that in the future, Germany and the United States should take responsibility for managing the region. It is a matter of protection from tourism, but scientific research is welcome. Mapping large numbers of birds is beginning to provide insight into the evolution of penguin populations and the state of the ecosystem.

According to UBA, the islands are currently home to more than 750,000 pairs of Adélie penguins (Pygoscelis adeliae) over a total area of ​​about 4.5 square kilometres. These penguins feed primarily on krill, a small, glowing shrimp that is abundant in Antarctic marine waters and forms the basis of the Antarctic marine food web.

“The islands are very suitable as a protected area due to their diverse origin, population density and species diversity,” stressed Antje Boetius, Director of the Alfred Wegener Institute (AWI). “The high abundance of whales and other marine mammals in this area also shows that ambitious protection is helping.”