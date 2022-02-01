Another invasion of Ukraine would be a defeat for Putin

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tonight that another Russian invasion of Ukraine would be a political and humanitarian disaster and a defeat for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Another Russian invasion of Ukraine would be a political and humanitarian disaster. It seems to me that it would be a military disaster for both Russia and the world. A possible invasion would be a defeat for President Putin, who says the interests of the Ukrainian people are at the heart of it.”

The British Prime Minister also referred to the preparation of sanctions in response to the Russian invasion: “We are also preparing with other countries a package of sanctions and other measures that will be activated as soon as a Russian soldier dares to cross the Ukrainian border so as to enter Ukrainian territory.”

“We are doing this not to show hostility to Russia, but to demonstrate our commitment to defend Ukraine’s freedom, democracy and sovereignty in the face of aggression,” Johnson said.

The politician said he had held talks with the leaders of the United States, France, Germany and Italy and the Secretary General of NATO and found that the leaders were unanimous in assessing basic support for Ukraine’s law on self-determination.

It is now important for Russia to step back and choose the path of diplomacy. We will, of course, join the dialogue, but the sanctions are ready, we provide military support and try to increase our economic cooperation in the economic sphere, because the UK will continue to be a strong ally of Ukraine.” British Prime Minister.

As reported by Ukrinform, the heads of government of Poland, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom arrived in Kiev on February 1.

