Ann Rinking, the Broadway star who played Roxy Hart in “Chicago”, has passed away at the age of 71.

“The world and our family have lost a vibrant and amazing talent and beautiful spirit. Ann was the heart of our family and the life of the party,” the statement said. “She was visiting our brother in Washington state when she went to sleep and never woke up. We’ll miss her more than we can say. Heaven has the best choreographer available right now. I’m sure they dance there! Annie, we’ll love you and always miss you !!!”

After her debut in “Movie Movie” in 1978, she co-starred in “All That Jazz” Bob Voss, for which she won several Oscar nominations.

Then Reinking starred in John Huston “Annie” in 1982 as Daddy Warbucks’ secretary, Grace Farrell.

After her role as Mickey in the 1984 comedy film “Micki + Maude”, Reinking took a break from acting and never returned to the silver screen.

Instead, she performed on television and in theater, leading to a big Broadway comeback in the 1990s as Roxy Hart in “Chicago,” for which she won a Tony Award for Best Choreography.