Ann Rinking, the Broadway star who played Roxy Hart in “Chicago”, has passed away at the age of 71.

Rinking died while sleeping in a Seattle hotel on Saturday, Dahrla King’s sister-in-law said New York times. The New York Times reported that the cause of death was not yet known.
at A statement for a varietyThe family mourned the loss of its “beautiful soul”.

“The world and our family have lost a vibrant and amazing talent and beautiful spirit. Ann was the heart of our family and the life of the party,” the statement said. “She was visiting our brother in Washington state when she went to sleep and never woke up. We’ll miss her more than we can say. Heaven has the best choreographer available right now. I’m sure they dance there! Annie, we’ll love you and always miss you !!!”

Rinking was born in Seattle in 1949, and is best known for dancing on Broadway shows in New York City. Her resume on IMDB.

After her debut in “Movie Movie” in 1978, she co-starred in “All That Jazz” Bob Voss, for which she won several Oscar nominations.

Then Reinking starred in John Huston “Annie” in 1982 as Daddy Warbucks’ secretary, Grace Farrell.

Ann Rinking stands for Tony Award for Best Choreography for the Show & quot; Chicago & quot; During the 1997 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall.

After her role as Mickey in the 1984 comedy film “Micki + Maude”, Reinking took a break from acting and never returned to the silver screen.

Instead, she performed on television and in theater, leading to a big Broadway comeback in the 1990s as Roxy Hart in “Chicago,” for which she won a Tony Award for Best Choreography.

Rinking has received several other nominations for Tony for her performances in “Voss”, “Dansen” and “Goodtime Charlie,” according to Playbill.com.
