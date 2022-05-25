Angelique Kerber: The third round of the French Open! You haven’t been this good four years ago – Tennis

Duty done!

Tennis star Angelique Kerber (34) reached the third round of the French Open, defeating Frenchwoman Elsa Jacquimot (19), world number 215, 6:1, 7:6 (7:2).

The next contender on Friday is Belarusian Alexandra Sasnovich (28), who defeated US Open winner Emma Radokano (19/Great Britain).

“Elsa is a good player with a great future,” said Kerber, who played confidently in the match. “The title in Strasbourg gave me a lot of self-confidence on the sand, which means a lot to me.”

The German number one seed had last gotten this far in Paris four years ago. In 2018, Keeler reached the quarter-finals. “When you check everything out, you just play for fun and that’s what I do,” said the former world number one, whose batteries appeared empty in the second round. But in the end, I struggled to cross the finish line in a tight final race.

But the match wasn’t as clear as the score, at least in the first set. The favorite won it clearly 6:1, but had to make some tackles, often skipping first appearances. The inexperienced competitor was unable to take advantage of the opportunities presented to her.

The low-level match continued into the second round. Long games never one would like on the no-advertisement rule, so the next point is set at 40:40. And many errors.

So the game continued unnecessarily. The scandalous outsider, who was the little winner in Paris in 2020, even managed to take a breather against Kerber.

Jacquimot, who came down to the field with his left thigh, had to take a break from treatment when the score was 2:3. However, it wasn’t her leg that bothered her, it was her foot.

Angelique Kerber’s punches were not as strong as usual. She had a lot of problems with her opponent Photo: Getty Images

But the talent did not seem doomed after that. The match went on long, even going into the tiebreak. However, after 2:04 hours, the three-time Grand Slam winner finally converted her first match point.

On the other hand, Andrea Petkovic (34) was eliminated. Home Darmstadt lost its second-round match against the former top seed, Victoria Azarenka (32/Belarus), 1:6 and 6:7 (3:7).