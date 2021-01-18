Andy Reid says Patrick Mahomes is “doing really well” after injury during the extension match

Presidents of Kansas City Quarterback star Patrick Mahomes He was eliminated from the team-to-team play-off match Cleveland Browns On Sunday, after being hit in the head area in the third trimester.

After the Chiefs managed to escape with a 22-17 victory, Mahomes came out on Twitter ”#HenneThingIsPossible, “Expressing appreciation to reserve midfielder Chad Henny, who came and made the deal for the defending Super Bowl champion.

Now that the Chiefs has promoted to the AFC Championship and will be hosting a Buffalo bills At Arrowhead Stadium, a question looms over whether or not Mahomes will be eligible to play, despite being ruled out of a concussion.

Coach Andy Reid was positive when he spoke to reporters after the match.

“He’s doing a great job now, which is a real positive and we’re looking at this. He’s passed all the deals he needs to pass and we’ll see where you’re going from here,” said Reid. “I just talked to him and he’s doing a good job. We’ll see how it is tomorrow, but he’s now It feels good. “

Heading into the half against Brown, Mahomes completed 21 of 30 passes for 255 yards with two touchdowns to give the Chiefs a convincing 19-3 lead.

“I think when anyone comes down, the team tries to do their best to get around that particular player,” said Teran Matteo. “Today it was Patrick Mahomes. I think the whole field knew it was out of the game. But sure, it was all about the team. Anytime you get some motivation to succeed, you have to capitalize on those moments.”

It will be interesting to see if Mahomes will play against Bills, but if he doesn’t, Henne is confident in his ability to lead the team.

“I’m always a competitor,” said Henn. “I felt confident. There are a lot of playmakers out there and there is a great opportunity for me to do plays.”