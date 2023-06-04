Android users beware: making a slight change could delete all of your contacts

Android users can experience a nasty surprise with the new update. Here you can find out why all contacts have disappeared from the smartphone as a result.

Google regularly releases so-called system updates for Android devices. All changes to the various services aimed at improving the system are included.

In the May update Now there is an inconspicuous modification, which may well affect many users: “If synchronization via Google Contacts Sync is deactivated, previously synchronized contacts are now removed from the Android smartphone.”

Contacts disappeared after Android update? You must do that now.



After the new Google system update, all contacts from smartphones may disappear.

Photo: CHIP/Marcus fight

The option should primarily serve users who are signed in with multiple accounts on one device, but don’t want to see all contacts. Previously, you could only hide contacts if you immediately removed the Google account from the device. Now users have a more practical option here.

However, this also means that all contacts can suddenly disappear if the sync is deactivated. This should initially cause confusion for many users. In such a situation, you must first check whether the contacts in contacts.google.com still available. If this is the case, you must re-enable sync for the Google Account in Settings under “Passwords & Accounts”.

