Android updates: Google announces Android 12 Go, Xiaomi and Nokia distribute updates

google browser Information about the new Android 12 Go operating system is released for the first time, while a useful functionality is being discovered in the beta version of Android 12L. In addition, Redmi Note 8 and Redmi 9T are getting a new user interface and Nokia starts distributing Android 12. In our weekly website. Android update review You will find the details.

xiaomi



xiaomi rolls MIUI 12.5 in Enhanced Edition for Redmi Note 8 and Redmi 9T Outside. In addition to new functions and some improvements, the update also includes gigabytes of RAM.

They are also on YouTube Notes about new features of MIUI 13 figured out. You should receive “Infinite Scroll”. There should also be a side panel with quick access to popular applications.

Samsung



Samsung One UI 4.0 is already rolling out to some smartphones. Especially The camera app interface has been revised for the new user interface And simplified.

google browser



Google can do with Android 12 for Provides the ability to change the volume of content streamed on the speakers such as songs or even movies and series using the mobile phone buttons. The job was with Android 12 has been removed and now detected in the beta version of Android 12L.

The company also publishes Information about Android 12 Go. The operating system is intended for smartphones with weak hardware.

Posted further New Google Release for Wear OS 3 Emulator for developers. The new operating system for smartwatches offers programming some new possibilities for applications, watch faces and functions.

Nokia



At Nokia, Android 12 begins rolling out. Nokia X20 will be the first mobile phone to receive the update.

