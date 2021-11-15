Android 12 update for Galaxy S21 smartphones to download

Samsung started. Much faster than expected, Samsung has just started rolling out the final update to Android 12 with One UI 4 for Galaxy S21 smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S21: Android 12 with One UI 4 is here

Original article:

Samsung has yet to reveal exactly when the Android 12 update will be rolled out to the first Galaxy smartphones. The Galaxy S21 series beta testing has been going on for a long time. Foldable mobile phones and some models from the previous year have been added recently. We already said that this is a good sign and that Thus, the Galaxy S21 series shortly before receiving Android 12 Situations. Canadian provider Telus confirms this with a specific date:

Accordingly, Samsung’s Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra should Equipped with Android 12 on November 23 will. This is the first specific date that appeared in context. So far, rumors have only spoken about the end of November or the beginning of December. The fact that things can suddenly happen so quickly is of course great, because Samsung will be one of the first manufacturers to distribute the latest version of Android 12.

Mobile service providers are always informed on time of release of Android updates, as they have to release new versions for smartphones. However, it is not certain that the rollout will begin worldwide on November 23. It is quite conceivable that Android 12 will be available for Galaxy S21 smartphones In South Korea and maybe even Germany, it will be released in the coming days. Because these are the countries that have priority. But everything has to happen again in waves.

Samsung Chat Offers Video, What is possible with Android 12:

More Samsung smartphones are likely to follow

But not only Galaxy S21 smartphones should be equipped with Android 12 this year. Also Galaxy S20 series it Foldable smartphones Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 But the Galaxy Note 20 series should also get Android 12 quickly — if there are no issues with the launch of the Galaxy S21.