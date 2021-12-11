Android 12: OnePlus pulls OxygenOS 12 for OnePlus 9 (Pro)

Just a few days ago, OnePlus started rolling out OxygenOS 12 globally for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro (test). However, after several users complained about various problems with the new mobile operating system, the manufacturer is now pulling its update to Android 12 until further notice.

[Anzeige] Opera is your personal browser with free VPN, messenger and crypto wallet for smartphone and PC. Download Opera now!

OnePlus has discontinued OxygenOS 12

OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro is based for the first time ever on a unified code base from Oppo and has only been distributed to users since December 6. OnePlus has now decided to discontinue the rollout and not distribute system images for the time being.

After several users on the official manufacturer support forum reported various issues such as intermittent performance drop, occasional app crashes and poor response to inputs after updating to OxygenOS 12, the manufacturer responded. Confess on the site Android Police Also the following statement:

We are aware of the issues with the OxygenOS 12 update and our software team is fixing them. We will be suspending this software update and rolling out a new iteration as soon as possible. oneplus

Reinstalling provides a solution

OnePlus does not yet know when the patched version of OxygenOS 12 will be available and will resume rolling out. A fresh install is recommended for the respective users. The issues should only occur if the smartphone has been updated from OxygenOS 11 to 12.