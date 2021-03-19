Android 11 will be launched in beta channel on Chromebooks

It’s been two years since Android Chromebooks received a major update. While Android 9 Pie introduced a host of improvements, the increased pain (such as expanding the application scope) continued to make the experience extremely frustrating. Since then, Google has worked hard to fix its problems as well Android has been redesigned with its ARCVM. The wait may finally be over as ARCVM-supported shiny new Android 11 slowly switches to Chrome OS Beta.

Our testers had the opportunity to test the updated Android 11 release on the HP Chromebook x360c and Acer Chromebook 712. With the new Android release, there are no losses or performance improvements. Most of the differences are under the hood, but there are some basic features for users to be aware of.

Dark appearance

Dark mode has always been a popular feature among Android and Chrome OS users. Although there are many benefits to using a light theme, the dark mode helps reduce eye fatigue when looking at the screen for long periods of time late at night. With Chrome OS 89, there’s a new dark mode switch in the developer settings, which turns off the light forever for some Android apps.

Dark Android 11 theme on Chrome OS.

We can tell the difference instantly by applying a dark theme. The Android apps are converted to a neat background color close to black that matches well with the rest of the Chrome OS user interface. The Android Settings menu looks its best since it has a dark blue and greenish blue title bar. Notifications also use a dark theme, except for those with which Quick Action is associated. Some apps like Google Play Store still use a light theme, so there’s still some work to do.

Better sizing app

It’s no secret that scaling Android apps is an Achilles’ heel when implemented on Chrome OS. DPI scaling has been a controversial topic In the Chromebook community, especially after removing the settings in Chrome OS 67. Google tried to fix the problem with a standardized scale However, in Chrome OS 86 and 87 this was fixed with a disabled bug. Now Google is trying again with Android 11 – and this time looks more successful.

The default scaling is back to Android 11.

The record hasn’t changed since we last looked at the benchmark in Android apps Last October. The overall design, font, and user interface are all larger, making it more readable and less frustrating. You can also adjust the display scale in developer options according to your needs. We’ve tested Squid and Concepts with the updated standardized measuring app and haven’t encountered any issues yet.

Android 11 is undoubtedly an exciting update that finally fixes some usability issues on Chrome OS. So far only Chromebooks seem to rely on themHatchingThe main board is receiving the new Android update so it may take some time before it reaches your device. We will monitor changes in development and update you as we hear more. We previously assumed that Google Android 11 is skipped in Android 12 On Chromebooks. There have been some code changes indicating that the company is already adding Android 12 to Chrome OS, but it appears that these are only some of the preliminary tests.