Ancient Egypt: Ramses’ heads

Ram heads and mummies of animals—including sheep, dogs, wild goats, cattle, deer, and meerkats—were found in the storerooms of the mortuary temple of Ramesses II. Excavation director Sameh Iskandar says that the sect in which the rams’ heads were sacrificed is not yet known in Abydos. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Antiquities and Tourism. It is not entirely clear whether the ram’s heads were found in a row, as can be seen in the photograph, or whether the excavators placed their finds after the excavation.

It is not surprising that Ramesses II was still worshiped during the time of the Greek pharaohs. The king of the 19th dynasty not only ruled for a relatively long time, about 66 years, but also built many large temples – the most famous are probably the Abu Simbel complexes. He also negotiated a peace treaty with Hetihterreich. The agreement is believed to be the oldest of its kind.

In Abydos, on the west bank of the Nile, the ancient Egyptians built monuments for more than three thousand years. Between 3000 and 2700 BC, the tombs of the kings of the first and second families were placed there. Subsequently, Abydos developed into the main sanctuary of Osiris, the god of the dead. The pharaohs of the New Kingdom (1550-1070 BC) built mortuary temples, the buildings of Seti I and his son Ramesses II are well preserved.