An unusual “landmark” is found on the far side of the moon

With all the excitement about what is fast Become Like the professor Spend In the Mars In orbit, you may have forgotten the cool things that happen on the moon.

China Chang’e 4 The probe and the Yutu 2 rover sank throughout the lunar night that lasted nearly 14 days at that time Radioactive radioactive Keep it warm in temperatures as low as minus 190 degrees Celsius. I wake up on the 6th of FebruaryYutu 2 soon came across an unusual rock that appeared from the surrounding landscape on the surface of the moon.

The Rock – The Yutu 2 as ‘Milestone’ Instead of the more dramatic “monolith” that we all hoped for, it emerged from the Earth, sparking the curiosity of the China National Space Administration (CNSA) and calling for a closer approach.

The rocks can be seen near the crater. The stone itself might have been caused by a collision. Image credit: CNSA

The image that caught the attention of China is a strange stone standing alone on a soft background. Image credit: CNSA

The next day they took a closer look and provided clues as to what strange “stalagmites” could be on the moon.

The rock is close. Image credit: CNSA.

The shell-like shape indicates that the rock is geologically young as it has not been eroded and rounded off as if you had found round stones on the shore.

Dan Moriarty is a postdoctoral fellow at NASA at Goddard Space Flight Center: “It looks like a crust and is coming out of the Earth. That’s definitely unusual.” He told Space.com.

“Repetitive shocks, thermal cycle pressures, and other forms of lunar weathering tend to break rocks into more or less spherical shapes in time.”

It indicates that the stone may have emerged from a collision, most likely from a nearby crater.

the team Plan to use Ranger Visual and Infrared Imaging Spectrometer for further rock analysis. The instrument captures the diffuse light of the rock to analyze its composition.

The tool was used for the analysis ‘Gel-like’ substance It was found on the surface of the Moon in 2019. The material resembled samples taken from the Apollo 17 mission in 1972, which was also described as “dark and broken shards of metal and shiny black glass”. Detection analysis It is possible that the stone melted together during the collision