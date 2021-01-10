An Indian student is part of the winning team of the NASA Application Development Challenge

A high school student from Gurugram, Aryan Jain, is among the winners of the NASA App Development Challenge. Arian Jain is among the winners of NASA’s Artemis Next-Gen STEMMoon competition for this year’s Mars app development challenge, according to a statement.

He was a student at SunCity School, Gurugram (Haryana), who collaborated with six high school students from the United States. The competition is a coding challenge in which NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) presents technical problems to high school students and seeks their contributions to deep space exploration missions. The six-member team developed an app using the multi-platform game engine Unity and programming it in C #.

By participating in the challenge, students participated in Generation Artemis’ endeavors to land astronauts – including the first woman and the next man – on the moon by 2024, according to the release. In this year’s Challenge, organized by NASA’s Communications and Astronautics Team (SCaN), participants were asked to develop an app for visualizing the south pole of the Moon to help with mission planning and exploration activities.