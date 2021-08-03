An astronomer becomes a member of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences

Dutch astronomer Ewine van Dishoeck (66) is a new, full member of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences. The Vatican announced on Tuesday. The chemist is a professor at the Leiden University Observatory and has received national and international awards for her research.







Van Dyschock is the fourth substitute in the Pontifical Academy of Sciences in a few days. She is also the third new member. The vast majority of 80 full members are still male, and the proportion of women is less than 20 percent.

The appointment of Canadian Nobel Prize-winning physicist Donna Theo Strickland (62) was announced only on Monday. Previously, Pope Francis had appointed American chemist and climate scientist Susan Solomon (65) and Taiwanese epidemiologist and politician Chen Shin Jin (70) as new members to the academy.

The Pontifical Academy of Sciences, founded in 1603, is supposed to promote advances in mathematics, physics, and the natural sciences as well as study the cognitive problems associated with them.

(cap – cs)