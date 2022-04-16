Goya Foods, Inc.

Jersey City, New Jersey

Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic food company in the United States, has announced a pledge to donate an additional £300,000 in food to Catholic Charities New York/Feeding Our Neighbors. Cardinal Dolan helped distribute bags full of Goya products and supplies to families in need at St. Jerome Hands Community Center in the Bronx and gave a special blessing on Maundy Thursday.

“In a time of crisis, inflation and looming food shortages, the Joya family has worked boldly and tirelessly to provide nutritious food to those in need across the country and around the world. We are grateful for our work and for our ability to rise every morning to God, our families and our country. That is why we are proud to offer the fruits of Our business is for families in need that Catholic Charities serve throughout the year, and especially during this holy season,” said Bob Onano, President and CEO of Goya Foods.

Recent years have had a devastating impact on the health and economic security of families in New York’s most vulnerable communities. Goya has supported Catholic Charities’ Feed Our Neighbors campaign for the past six years, raising more than £1.8 million in food donations for people across New York City.

To learn more about Goya Gives, please visit www.goya.com

