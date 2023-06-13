America’s First Youth-Led Climate Court Case – Thred site

The lawsuit itself was first filed in the spring of 2020. It is the first climate change action in American history after a long series of failed attempts by other campaign groups.

However, experts also consider this young group unlikely. Court officials refuse to bring the issues to light through public debate, while conservative lawmakers consistently call environmental lawsuits “a waste of taxpayers’ money and resources.”

While the case was unsuccessful, it did draw due attention to Montana’s current environmental policy law. This bill requires state agencies to “balance environmental health with resource development.”

However, the bill could be deemed unconstitutional because it fails to account for the largest contributor to climate change – greenhouse gas emissions – ultimately relieving officials of having to hold them accountable.

Speaking to the Guardian, Grace Gibson Snyder, a 19-year-old complainant, said:

“I am delighted to have this unique opportunity to present the full story of how the government is promoting fossil fuel development, how these policies are exacerbating climate change and how this, in turn, harms me and other juvenile plaintiffs.”

Whether or not the fledgling group wins its battle, this unique trial will inevitably upend Montana’s environmental laws. It could also be a catalyst for similar attempts across the country – and perhaps even in other parts of the world.