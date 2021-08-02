American tourists don’t recognize the queen – the king jokes with them

Queen Elizabeth II is famous all over the world.

A group of American tourists did not recognize the head of the British royal family when they met, a staff member of the King has now revealed.

Instead of explaining the situation, the Queen had a quick-witted reaction ready.

For someone like Queen Elizabeth II, the little things in life can be a rarity. For example, an inexperienced conversation, without any proprietary reservations on the part of the interlocutors. One of the king’s employees told the British newspaper “The Times” a particularly charming story.

Accordingly, the Queen was walking around her residence at Balmoral Castle in Scotland when a group of American tourists approached her. They clearly had no idea that the Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain was standing before them.

Instead of educating ignorant tourists, the Queen apparently enjoyed small, unexpected conversations in disguise and allowed herself many jokes. When asked if she lives in the area, she answers that she owns a house nearby.

Queen Elizabeth II jokes with American tourists

When they wanted to find out from her if she had met the Queen, the 95-year-old proved to be quick-witted, As reported by “The Sun”: “No, but this police officer has already met you,” Elizabeth II is said to have said, referring to her company.

After speaking to the friendly old lady, the tour group finally left without any doubt.

Queen Elizabeth II spends a few weeks each summer on a Scottish estate. In 2021 she will go on vacation for the first time without her husband – Prince Philip died in April of this year at the age of 99. At the end of July, British media reported that the Queen left Windsor Castle for Scotland.

It was said that she would likely remain in her summer residence until the beginning of October. Other members of the British royal family are expected to visit the Queen at the site – including Prince William with Duchess Kate and the children, and Prince Charles with Duchess Camilla.

