World

American politician Louis Gummert wants to change the Earth’s orbit

June 11, 2021
Esmond Barker
  • Republican Louie Gommert caused his head to shake at a natural resources hearing on Tuesday.

    France Press agency

    1/4

    Republican Louie Gommert caused his head to shake at a natural resources hearing on Tuesday.

  • He wanted to know if the US Department of Forestry could change the orbit of the Moon or the Earth's orbit.

    screenshot

    2/4

    He wanted to know if the US Department of Forestry could change the orbit of the Moon or the Earth’s orbit.

  • Jennifer Eberlin of the Department of Forestry replied with a smile that she would take a closer look at the idea.

    screenshot

    3/4

    Jennifer Eberlin of the Department of Forestry replied with a smile that she would take a closer look at the idea.

  • There may have been political calculations behind Gaga's question. Because by doing so, the MP is blaming climate change on space.

    France Press agency

    4/4

    There may have been political calculations behind Gaga’s question. Because by doing so, the MP is blaming climate change on space.

Climate change is advancing. One thing is clear: something has to happen. Less emissions, less pollution. But there may be a simpler solution. At least, US politician Louis Gommert, 67, of Texas, came up with a very special idea, which he immediately presented at a US House of Representatives hearing on the topic of natural resources on Tuesday.

At first it started scientifically. The former NASA chief told him that the orbits of the Moon around the Earth and the Earth around the Sun would change slightly and that massive solar flares were currently being recorded. So far, so good. But then the 67-year-old turned directly to Jennifer Eberlin from the Forestry Department. Is there a way for the Ministry of Forests to change the orbit of the moon or the orbit of the earth around the sun? After all, that could have a huge impact on our climate.”

READ  Russian career - former Austrian foreign minister in the Kremlin's service

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *