France Press agency 1/4 Republican Louie Gommert caused his head to shake at a natural resources hearing on Tuesday.

screenshot 2/4 He wanted to know if the US Department of Forestry could change the orbit of the Moon or the Earth’s orbit.

screenshot 3/4 Jennifer Eberlin of the Department of Forestry replied with a smile that she would take a closer look at the idea.

France Press agency 4/4 There may have been political calculations behind Gaga’s question. Because by doing so, the MP is blaming climate change on space.

Climate change is advancing. One thing is clear: something has to happen. Less emissions, less pollution. But there may be a simpler solution. At least, US politician Louis Gommert, 67, of Texas, came up with a very special idea, which he immediately presented at a US House of Representatives hearing on the topic of natural resources on Tuesday.

At first it started scientifically. The former NASA chief told him that the orbits of the Moon around the Earth and the Earth around the Sun would change slightly and that massive solar flares were currently being recorded. So far, so good. But then the 67-year-old turned directly to Jennifer Eberlin from the Forestry Department. Is there a way for the Ministry of Forests to change the orbit of the moon or the orbit of the earth around the sun? After all, that could have a huge impact on our climate.”

Eberlin replied with a smile that one should take a closer look. The Republican asked, “If I find out that there is a way in forest management to make this change, I would like to know.”

NASA contradicted even the theory of the universe

But is Jawhart really serious? Does he really believe that a tree agency can change the orbit of the Moon or the Earth? It is also possible that there are only political calculations behind them. Because with his question about Gaga, the MP directs the blame for climate change to space. No talk of exhaust fumes and no talk of pollution. NASA itself has opposed this theory in the past and has declared that these changes in space have very little effect on the climate on Earth, such as «Spiegel“mentioned.