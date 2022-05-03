American Football: New Olm Spartans kick off the season with reinforcements from Canada



The season begins in Bayernliga for the New Olm Spartans. Coach Oscar Vazquez Dier has already left the club, but the two Canadians will occupy two important positions.

Stefan Schwetel

Early in January, the American football player New Olm The Spartans have started the new season. Of course they are not in the field yet, but they also trained hard in the winter. With the aim of playing one of the key roles in the 2022 Bayern League Tour. Just a year ago, the footballers set an ambitious three-year plan and wanted to go to the second Bundesliga with their head coach Oscar Vázquez Dier. However, a lot has changed since then. Vasquez Dyer is now back at his former club, Biberach Beavers. Daniel Koch took over as Technical Director. “Like the last eight years,” he says with a laugh. Things get serious Sunday (3pm): The New Olmers will start with a guest appearance at Rosenheim Rebels.

This article does not end here, but it is reserved for our subscribers.

