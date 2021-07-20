Live from dpa news channel قناة

Washington (AFP) – US President Joe Biden welcomed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers soccer team around star quarterback Tom Brady to the White House, thus honoring them for winning the Super Bowl in February.

The team gave Biden a white shirt with the number 46 red on the back – Biden is the 46th president of the United States of America. Brian Glazer, owner of the Buccaneers, indicated that the club will soon enter its forty-sixth season.

For the first time since 2017, a Super Bowl winner visited the White House. Two and a half weeks after Biden was inaugurated as Donald Trump’s successor, Tampa Bay surprisingly secured the NFL Championship. The 43-year-old Brady, who previously played successfully with the New England Patriots for years, led the Florida team to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl Final. For Brady, it was the seventh tournament.

