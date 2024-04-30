American actress Cindy Morgan (†69) dies.

In 1980, Cindy Morgan gained fame with the comedy film “Madness Undisturbed.” And now the actress has been found dead in her home.

In the early 1980s, Cindy Morgan celebrated her breakthrough in the film “Madness Undisturbed.” In her role as Lacey Underall, she appears in front of the camera alongside acting greats like Chevy Chase and Bill Murray. She also enjoyed success in her subsequent film, “Tron,” directed by Steven Lisberger.

It is now known: Cindy Morgan has died at the age of 69. According to People magazine, her body was found on December 30 at her home in Lake Worth Beach, Florida. Her roommate called the police in advance.

Cindy Morgan's roommate noticed a foul odor

According to the police report, Cindy Morgan's roommate made an emergency call to police. A foul smell from the actress's room worried her. Police currently do not assume a crime. According to current knowledge, Morgan died of natural causes. She was last seen alive on December 19.

Cindy Morgan was born in Chicago in 1954. Before starting her acting career, she worked as a meteorologist and DJ. In the eighties and nineties, she appeared in many television roles, the most famous of which are “Frank Buck – Adventures in Malaysia” and “Falcon Crest.” She has also been active as a voice actress and producer.