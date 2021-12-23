America Dale star Peterson runs away, the club only finds the car and the keys

1/4 American Avery Peterson stormed two games for the Bettigheim Steelers in Dell before crossing the line.

2/4 Although the club did not grant him permission, Avery Peterson (right) returned to the United States on his own initiative.



4/4 Avery Peterson is said to have simply joined a new club in the Premier League, and the Steelers are now examining legal action against the American striker.

and gone! After just two games for the Bietigheim Steelers, Avery Peterson initially disappears without a trace. The DEL club near Stuttgart finds the American striker’s equipment in the coat room and the car keys on the table in his apartment. Then it turned out that the 26-year-old simply booked the flight back home on his own initiative.

The story behind the case: After the Steelers terminated a contract with a guilty player, they need a replacement. He escorted Peterson in early December. Teammates who know the American describe him according to the club’s statement as a “good guy”. Obviously it is not. Because after two games on December 10 and 12, Peterson no longer wanted. He says: “Before the match against Iserlohn, all the bags were packed, he told us he was no longer able to play, he was ill and hardly slept. He wants to go back to the USA immediately,” the club writes.

Nobody knows about the second advisor

But they do not allow him to do so. The Steelers want him to be taken care of by a doctor. They provide him with medical care and even psychological support over the course of several days. In coordination with his agent. But Peterson refuses to help. Instead, the player books a flight back to the United States on his own initiative and leaves in secret.

The Steelers investigate the agent and discover something outrageous: Peterson is said to have joined the ECHL team in order to play there from now on. W: He has a second advisor about whom no one knows. The club immediately notifies the DEL and the association, then the DEB immediately informs the IIHF.