America Dale star Peterson runs away, the club only finds the car and the keys

December 23, 2021
Eileen Curry

  • 1/4

    American Avery Peterson stormed two games for the Bettigheim Steelers in Dell before crossing the line.

  • 2/4

    Although the club did not grant him permission, Avery Peterson (right) returned to the United States on his own initiative.

  • 4/4

    Avery Peterson is said to have simply joined a new club in the Premier League, and the Steelers are now examining legal action against the American striker.

and gone! After just two games for the Bietigheim Steelers, Avery Peterson initially disappears without a trace. The DEL club near Stuttgart finds the American striker’s equipment in the coat room and the car keys on the table in his apartment. Then it turned out that the 26-year-old simply booked the flight back home on his own initiative.

The story behind the case: After the Steelers terminated a contract with a guilty player, they need a replacement. He escorted Peterson in early December. Teammates who know the American describe him according to the club’s statement as a “good guy”. Obviously it is not. Because after two games on December 10 and 12, Peterson no longer wanted. He says: “Before the match against Iserlohn, all the bags were packed, he told us he was no longer able to play, he was ill and hardly slept. He wants to go back to the USA immediately,” the club writes.

