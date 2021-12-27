AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT and RX 6400 reportedly due in January 2022 – Hardware

At CES 2022 in Las Vegas, AMD is likely to introduce two new graphics cards: the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT and the somewhat weaker RX 6400. Both must serve the income bracket and the lower middle class. The two models should be understood as being incompatible with Nvidia’s upcoming GeForce RTX 3050. The presentation is likely to take place as part of AMD’s keynote at CES 2022 in January. Graphics cards can go on sale from January 19, 2022.

The RX 6400 should be a pure OEM model. On the other hand, the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT will be available for free as a regular model from board partners. GPU Navi 24 serves as the basis for both cases, as the chips are produced at TSMC using a 6nm process. The graphics chips in question are supposed to measure 141 mm².

The Radeon RX 6500 XT is supposed to use 1024 shaders – 16 compute units and 16 ray tracing units. Additionally, there will likely be 4GB of GDDR6 RAM connected via 64-bit. The memory bandwidth is 128 GB / s. Power loss 107 watts. For the RX 6400, it has been scaled down to 768 shades of shade. In addition, there is a low memory clock, so that the TDP drops to 53 watts. However, detailed information is still missing. Either way, the Infinity cache should be 16MB.

We’ll likely find out more about the two mid-range graphics cards at the beginning of January 2022.





