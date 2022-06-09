Ambassador: The United States is ready to help promote lasting peace in the South Caucasus

Baku, June 9, AZERTAC

The United States is committed to securing a better future in Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus and is ready to assist in promoting lasting peace in the region.

According to AZERTAC, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger made the remarks during a press conference on June 9.

“The United States is committed to enhancing bilateral relations to ensure lasting peace in the region,” the ambassador said.

He pointed out that transport links and communications between all countries in the region would be reopened. During the recent visit of Azerbaijan Presidential Adviser Higmet Hajiye, the US diplomat drew attention to the fact that the role of the United States in improving relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia was discussed.