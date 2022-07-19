Amazon sues providers of fake comments on over 10,000 Facebook groups

Amazon is ramping up the fight against fake reviews and is suing providers of these services in more than 10,000 groups on Facebook.

Today, Amazon has taken legal action against the administrators of more than 10,000 Facebook groups in an attempt to post fake Amazon reviews in exchange for free money or products.

These groups were created with the aim of hiring people willing to post purchased and misleading reviews on Amazon stores in the US, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Japan. You may have seen an ad for such a group on Facebook.

The lawsuit aims to find other service providers

Amazon intends to use the information obtained in this lawsuit to identify “bad-intention actors” and remove the fake reviews they requested, unless it is already discovered by Amazon technology, review teams, and ongoing investigations.

One of the groups mentioned in the lawsuit is the Amazon Product Review, which had more than 43,000 members until Meta deleted the group earlier this year. Amazon investigations found that group administrators tried to hide their activities and evade detection by Facebook by partially obfuscating messages with problematic phrases.

Today’s legal action is Amazon’s latest effort to stop fraudulent attempts to post fake reviews on Amazon Stores. In the past year, Amazon took legal action to shut down the businesses of several major fake reviews providers.

