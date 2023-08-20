Amazon Prime Gaming is celebrating Valorant Champions 2023 with exclusive giveaways

Eligibility and other options
Players have a chance to participate every day until Saturday, August 26. Full details including regional eligibility can be found on the website.
Eligible areas
The promotion is available in the following regions:
- Germany
- Australia
- Brazil
- France
- Italy
- Canada
- Austria
- Netherlands
- Poland
- Portugal
- Sweden
- Spain
- United States (Continental America only for Grand Sweepstakes, all states for Daily Sweepstakes)
- United Kingdom
Prime members get even more
In addition to the attractive Valorant gifts, Prime members can also pick up Predicament Balls Spray for Valorant. More exciting content is coming this month, including games like PayDay 2 + The Gage Mod Courier DLC 2, Farming Simulator 19, Blade Assault, as well as game content for Call of Duty: Warzone, Fall Guys, and League of Legends. , World of Warcraft and more. Additional titles include Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2, Fortales, Driftland: The Magic Revival on August 17, In Sound Mind on August 24 and Summertime Madness on August 31.
