Amazon Prime Day: Govee is up to 30% cheaper

Amazon Prime Day 2022 began and for 48 hours on July 12 and 13, Amazon is launching thousands of offers with discounts of up to 50 percent, divided into daily deals, hottest deals and sneak deals as usual. Regardless of whether your dream product has a runtime of 24 hours, several days, or just a few hours: it pays to be fast. As always, the demand is high, the supply is often limited and when it is gone, it is gone. There are also great deals on cool lighting from governmental. Whether it’s LED strips, stunningly beautiful light panels, floor lamps or TV backlighting for the perfect home cinema experience – Govee delivers just the right lighting, very good performance and above all, it’s easy to install! We clicked for you, the best Govee Offers selected and registered to you.
Amazon Prime Day: Members Only
As the name implies, the Amazon Prime Day on amazon prime. This means that the transaction event is reserved for those prime members. In order to enjoy the deals, you don’t have to be there for years – it’s enough to get your membership now quickly. If you haven’t been there before, you can easily watch Amazon Prime Day 2022 with a 30-day free period, if you have already used it, you can also sign up for July (7.99 € / month) at Amazon Prime sign in.
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Govee’s Best Deals
governmental It should now be well known to friends of brilliant lighting. The Nanoleaf and Hue competitor features innovative and at the same time relatively inexpensive smart lighting elements. The portfolio includes LED strips, light bars, light panels, floor lamps, and more – some of which are even compatible with Razer Chroma and therefore truly great for gamers and lovingly designed game rooms. Thanks to Razer Chroma, the ambient lighting can be adapted to the game in real time, ensuring a full load of ambiance. Govee lighting is controlled via the corresponding app, but in many cases it can be integrated into the smart home in no time at all via Skill and Alexa. These are Govee’s best Prime Day deals:
- Hexagonal Govee Glide Lighting Panels (Alexa & Google Assistant) for €132.99
- Light Hexagonal Govee Glide Panels (Alexa & Google Assistant) €104.99
- Govee Glide Wall Light (Alexa & Google Assistant) from €62.99
- LED strip light 5 meters from Jovi (Alexa & Google Assistant) €16.79
- Govee RGBIC LED Strip Light 5M (Only app control) for €20.99
- Govee Lyra . floor lamp (Alexa & Google Assistant) €104.99
- Govee Neon LED Strip (Alexa & Google Assistant) for €61.59
- Govee RGBIC LED Strip Light 10 Meter (App control only) for €36.39
- Govee RGBIC LED Strip Light 10 Meter (App control only) for €39.19
- Govee RGBIC LED Strip Light 5M (Only app control) for €25.19
- Govee RGBIC Pro LED Strip Light 10 Meters Long (Alexa & Google Assistant) for 48.99 €
- Govee RGBIC Pro 5m LED Strip Light (Alexa & Google Assistant) €30.09
- Govee Smart LED Strip Light (Alexa & Google Assistant) for 57.99 €
- Govee Smart LED Spotlight (Alexa) for €97.49
- Govee TV backlight (Alexa & Google Assistant) €54.59
- Govee DreamView G1 Pro gaming light (Alexa & Google Assistant) 125.99€
Amazon Prime – What’s the point of that for me?
in Main Membership It includes various benefits. Probably the best known and most important are free premium shipping, thanks to many orders at the door the next day, and Prime Video. Amazon Prime also includes Prime Music, Prime Reading, and Prime Gaming. If you want to know more about Amazon’s various services, we recommend our great service amazon services guide.
