Amazon Prime Day 2021: A sneak peek of all the pre-order info and deals

Amazon June 17, 2021 at 8:00 am Amazon Prime Day 2021 begins on June 21 this year. We’ll summarize everything you need to know about the day of the big deal and show you the first pre-sales.

Amazon Prime Day will take place on June 21-22, 2021. Premieres start immediately. (Source: rafapress /Depositphotos.com)

mail order company Amazon The peak date has been announced this year. The big shopping event is being made On June 21 and 22 instead of. major clients Then expect more than two million offers from various categories around the world. The campaign usually starts at 12:01 am on the dot.

Again this year, Amazon is supporting small and medium businesses at this event. Anyone who buys something from a similar company for at least €10 between June 7-20 will get €10 of Prime Day credit.

At the same time there is a special promotion in Amazon Smile. Who are on duty at Amazon app Activated until June 22nd, it can do more good. For purchases, Amazon no longer donates 0.5 percent, but 54 percent of the purchase amount to the nonprofit of your choice. There are no additional costs for you. For all other Amazon Smile users, the amount increases from 0.5 to 1 percent.

First offers start immediately



You can secure your first exclusive Prime Day deals from now on. These are basically Amazon’s own services like Prime video. You can now save on the following services.

Amazon Prime Video



Until There is a 50% discount for Prime customers on movies and series In the digital store at Prime Video. Highlights include Spider Man: Far From Home, Game of thrones Or the killer’s bodyguard. Selected classic films are also available for €3.99 each.

Amazon Music Unlimited



music service Amazon Music Unlimited you may Tried for four monthsIf you have not yet used the service.

You can access over 70 million songs, millions of podcasts and live football matches. Amazon Music typically costs 7.99€ per month for Prime customers and 9.99€ per month for anyone else.

audible



Amazon audiobook service audible Available to Prime . members Six months at 70 percent off. Instead of €9.95, it is only worth €2.95 per month.

To take advantage of the offer, log in to your Amazon account and go to the promotion page. You can expect a huge selection of bestsellers, new releases and some Audible originals.

Kindle Unlimited



Die Lese-Flat Kindle Unlimited It usually costs 9.99 euros per month. Prime customers can try the service for three months for free – provided they haven’t tested the service yet.

Kindle Unlimited provides unlimited access to over a million Kindle e-books, magazines, and thousands of audiobooks.

Prime gaming



For the players among you there is a special offer in Prime Gaming. Prime members can secure a coupon code for Battlefield 4 until June 20th. You also get access to other free games like Valorant, Rainbow Six Siege, or Apex Legends.

In addition, Amazon is attracting more in-house offers. You can get discounts on Amazon Fashion, Amazon Home & Electronics brands, Prime Wardrobe and much more.

