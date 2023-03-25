Amazon Luna is now available in the UK

Xbox’s XCloud, the now-defunct Google Stadia, and systems used on PlayStation and Nintendo platforms are also shutting down.

Because Amazon Luna is now also available in the UK, Amazon has expanded the service beyond the borders of the US, with this expansion also including Canada and Germany.

As it’s a subscription service, you’ll need to spend £8.99 a month to buy a Luna+ subscription to access the games in the library, or pay £14.99 for Luna+ and Ubisoft+ instead.

Luna’s full library includes Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, as well as Devil May Cry 5, Alien Isolation, Control, Dirt Rally 2.0, Metro Exodus and more, and the service you can access Luna on PCs. and smart devices, and is compatible with keyboard and mouse, as well as Xbox and PlayStation controllers, meaning you don’t need to buy a Luna console or controller.