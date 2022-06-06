Amazing discovery: Researchers find ‘building blocks of life’ in asteroid rocks

An amazing discovery in science: Japanese researchers have detected amino acids in samples taken from an asteroid for the first time.

A Japanese spacecraft has visited the asteroid Ryugu, hundreds of millions of kilometers from Earth. (iconic image) © mopic / 123rf



As Kyodo News reported Monday, citing the Ministry of Science in Tokyo, more than 20 kinds of amino acids have been discovered in samples from the asteroid Ryugu.

After six years in space and traveling more than five billion kilometers, the Japanese spacecraft Hayabusa 2 returned the samples to Earth in a capsule in December 2020. The goal of the mission is to take a closer look at the origins of the solar system and life on Earth.

Hayabusa 2 started in Japan in December 2014 and reached its destination about 300 million km away after nearly four years. The probe later landed on Ryugu and collected samples from the surface of such an asteroid, for the first time.

Ryugu is a high-carbon asteroid and originates from the outer part of the asteroid belt that orbits the sun between Mars and Jupiter. In 2010, the previous probe “Hayabusa” (Peregorical Falcon) brought soil samples from an asteroid to Earth for the first time around the world.

The German Aerospace Center (DLR) also participated in the “Hayabusa 2” mission with the “Mascot” lander, jointly developed with the French space agency CNES. It landed on Ryugu in October 2018 and explored the asteroid, which is made of a highly porous material, until the battery ran out.