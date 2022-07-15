science

Alzheimer’s disease: Plaques heat nerve cells

July 15, 2022
Faye Stephens

It is estimated that 44 million people worldwide have Alzheimer’s disease and there is currently no effective treatment. In the disease, beta-amyloid proteins build up in what are called plaques, causing brain cells to die. The consequences are memory loss and personality changes. Researchers from the University of Cambridge have now shownThe plaques cause neurons to overheat and “fry like eggs.”

