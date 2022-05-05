Althoff St James Hotel & Club is a partner of Photo London 2022

The Althoff St. James’s Hotel & Club is a partner of the London Art Gallery and offers unique VIP benefits with a limited edition package

Visitors can especially enjoy one of London’s premier photography events this year: thanks to its partnership with Photo London Not only an opportunity to get acquainted with an exclusive selection of the best international wines – hotel guests are also given VIP access throughout the event, including a preview on May 11. May 12-15, 2022 will be the event that was launched only last October 1857 Bar Present at the exhibition. Famous for its selection of rare port wines, it also places the UK’s oldest wine on the Encounters of the Arts list.

London art scene meeting point

The Photo London It is one of the leading exhibitions of art photography in Europe and is held in Somerset House, which is centrally located overlooking the River Thames. Visitors can look forward to the best shots of the past and present and a glimpse into the future of photography. The highly respected exhibition is held annually and celebrates recordings that work with a variety of media. May in London is all about photography. In 2022, the focus will be on fashion photography – including the work of such legends as Nick Knight and Frank Hurvat.

Pop-up bar with a fine selection of port wines

As part of the partnership with Photo London The Althoff St. Hotel. James’s Hotel & Club with a pop-up version of 1857 Bar Present at the exhibition. Between unique live artistic impressions, interactive installations and discussion tours, gallery guests can also enjoy formative moments of pleasure on their tongues. The recently opened bar has achieved cult status thanks to its exceptional port wine selection. No other bar in London has such a collection of Port wine rarities, limited editions, Old Towns, and vintage port wines so much. Trade fair visitors who attend 1857 Bar Stop and sample even the UK’s oldest wine. The rarest port wine Graham 1882 née Ople Only available to the public here. In addition, you can choose between creative port wine cocktails such as port sour with thumbs up Graham’s Mix Series No. 5 And other quality drinks – also without port wine or alcohol.

A perfect symbiosis of art and sophisticated Althoff magic

The St James Hotel and Club is part of the famous Althoff Collection and is located in the elegant Mayfair district of London, with Buckingham Palace almost within easy reach. The luxury boutique hotel is highly coveted as a premier gourmet address in London. The restaurant has been awarded a Michelin star every year since its opening Seven Park Place by William Drabble It was in October 2021 before 1857 BarCompletely elegantly complemented with a focal point for the finest port wines and well-thought-out beverage combinations. The Victorian style of the entire house dates back to before 1900 and is given its unique character by an art collection par excellence, which not only magically attracts art lovers.

Exclusive stay package and VIP access to Photo London

Guests of the Althoff St. Hotel and Club are available to guests. James’s best shops, parks and entertainment venues in London – and they can quickly get to the site Photo LondonThe hotel offers a limited edition package for two people. Visitors can immerse themselves in the world of exhibitions at Somerset House on a ten-minute taxi ride or a lovely half-hour walk. With a VIP card in hand, unlimited admission to the art event is guaranteed and doors will open on May 11 for a VIP preview including “Private View” drinks, which, in addition to guests of St. By celebrities, journalists and art collectors invited to access. The exclusive package is complemented by a sumptuous breakfast and up to 6 nights at Althoff St. James’s Hotel & Club. The package can be booked between 10-16 May 2022 from £450 (about €535) for two people with one night’s stay in a deluxe room and continental breakfast.

About the Althoff Group

The Althoff Group, as part of the comprehensive Althoff Hotels brand, is the only owner-managed luxury hotel brand in Germany. The six individual five-star hotels currently in the group focus on gourmet kitchens, beauty treatments and spas at the highest level. The portfolio includes the Grandhotel Schloss Bensberg in Bergisch Gladbach near Cologne, Hotel Fürstenhof in Celle, Hotel am Schlossgarten in Stuttgart, Seehotel Überfahrt in Rottach-Egern on Lake Tegernsee, St. Bellrose in St Tropez. The Althoff Collection philosophy is based on the pillars of kitchen, architecture, design and service.

