Alternate Captain America appears in the MCU movie

In addition to the new trailer for the movie “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” an official poster revealing another character has also been released.

After the huge success of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) are already looking forward to the next movie in which the chaos of the multiverse continues. in a “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Several Marvel characters are appearing again, coming from different dimensions and a new trailer that has already provided a first taste of what viewers can expect.

However, an official poster for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” has also been released, which gives us an important clue about a character not seen in the trailer. In the poster, various fragments fly around Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and they are decorated with different character’s faces, such as that of Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

In the lower right corner, using the appropriate magnification, we can discover another piece on which we can see a shield decorated with the flag of the United Kingdom. It could only be Captain Carter’s shield, an alternate Captain America character from Marvel’s What If series…. What role the character could play in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, meanwhile, is uncertain. However, we can assume that Peggy Carter actress Hayley Atwell will celebrate her return to the big screen in the MCU after her brief appearance in Avengers: Endgame.

More diverse Marvel characters from different dimensions await us in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and you can already see some of them in the trailer:

Doctor Strange 2: X-Men, Zombies and more

Captain Carter isn’t the only character from Marvel’s What If…? which appears in The Wizard’s second solo movie. Of course, there’s also the Strange Supreme, better known as the evil version of Doctor Strange. We can already see the supposed villain in an earlier trailer. It seems that a recent TV trailer has also appeared in Zombie Scarlet Witch, which is familiar to fans of the Marvel animated series. Additionally, there was a possible version of Strange, which might just be a deconstructed form of Strange Supreme.

Perhaps the biggest surprise in the official Super Bowl trailer was the moment I heard the voice of Patrick Stewart, who portrayed Charles Xavier aka Professor X in the “X-Men” movies. So, Doctor Strange in the Multiversere of Madness may outpace the multiverse fun of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the sequel will hit theaters soon. From May 4, 2022 The Marvel tape is available to you in German cinemas.

