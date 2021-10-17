Alpine skiing: races in Canada spark a flurry of vaccinations

In Canada, despite all the original FIS restrictions, unlike in the USA, where a special letter of invitation and PCR testing are sufficient, full immunization – at least two poles – is still required. And because there are also three men’s sprints taking place at Lake Louise this time around, participation is important in order to preserve World Cup chances. So he is vaccinated.

We’ve been discussing back and forth for a long time. The new leadership of the FIS decided to race in Canada anyway,” said FIS men’s race director Marcus Waldner. South Tyrol sees vaccination as ultimately necessary for continued participation in the World Cup.

Jeba / Christian Walgram



Vaccination makes a lot of things easier

FIS does not mandate any vaccination for its athletes – FIS passports and PCR tests of no more than 72 hours are sufficient – but it is about entry into the respective countries, of which the World Cup will visit about a dozen in its round. Each country has its own regulations.

Waldner was convinced “at some point you’ll need to be vaccinated anyway”. “The procedures can be stricter at any time because protocols are changing. And the Olympics in China will not go through without a full vaccination anyway.” Plus, in the long regression weeks, for example, it would be a problem that unvaccinated people They will need another PCR test 72 hours later.

Alpine skiing World Cup calendar 2021/22

‘Everyone can be vaccinated’

The fact that 20 or more alpine men have not been fully vaccinated recently, according to Waldner, is apparently changing. “Some have waited too long on the subject of Canada. But in the meantime, women, men and top drivers have realized that you must be vaccinated if you want to participate,” Waldner said.

The French, for example, including the defending champion Alexis Pintorault, as well as the Italians and Austrians, clarified the situation and took control of it. “Everyone can be vaccinated so they can start winter smoothly,” Waldner says.

However, they will still rely heavily on personal responsibility. “Last year we were alone on the mountain. We’re still in our ‘bubble’ there anyway, but in the village and in hotels we meet now with winter tourism,” Waldner said. .