Alphonso Davies: That’s why meeting rap star Drake was better than beating Messi

Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich met rap star Drake and won a match against Lionel Messi. What was actually better?

Bayern Munich’s Alfonso Davies explained that his encounter with fellow Canadian and rap star Drake means more to him than the 8-2 victory over Lionel Messi and Barcelona in the 2020 Champions League quarter-finals.

“I would say meeting Drake, because I’ve heard him since I started listening to music,” Davis said at the press conference with the Canadian national team, with whom he played in the World Cup qualifiers in Costa Rica on Friday. . Drake is one of my idols and I love his music.

Regarding Messi, his performance was only playing against the world football player six times. “Unfortunately I didn’t get his shirt. Maybe he’s past that encounter with Drake after all,” the 21-year-old left-back joked.

As the third CONCACAF qualifying group, Davies & Co. currently have a good chance of leading Canada to the World Cup Finals for the first time since 1986. “The World Cup is one of the greatest things you can play as a footballer. Anything can happen in the situation we are in. We have what it takes to make it happen.”

The top three teams qualify directly for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. After six days of matches from the final stage, Canada is trailing the United States and Mexico and two points ahead of fourth-placed Panama, which can still secure a ticket to the World Cup via a playoff.

